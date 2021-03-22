Preston High’s softball team landed one more runner home than did the Bear Lake Bears last week, allowing them to bring home a 9-8 win.
“We started the game off slow, not really communicating much out in the field and kind of in a slump in the box,” said Coach Brandi Jo Hemmert. A solo home run by Vanessa Griffith in the third inning was the shot in the arm her team mates needed to get back into their groove.
“We had solid defense after that and were just connecting well with the ball. Going into the seventh inning we were tied. We were able to get Kendall Keller on base and Dru Despain hit a walk-off triple to win the game for us,” said Hemmert. “I was very impressed with the girls and I feel like they really came together as a team to battle back and get the win.”
The girls have a break in their schedule, with no game slated until they take on Skyline on April 1. “We will take the next week to focus on practices and being ready... They are a tough team but I think if we show up with the mentality we had today and ready to play it will be a good game,” Hemmert said.
Kendall Keller pitched first and Charly Bair second. Vanessa Griffeth made a home run and Jaycee Larson hit a double. Keller and Dru Despain both brought in triples and ShanDee Parker a double.
On March 16, the girls split their games against Burley, loosing the first 10-14 and winning the second 10-4.
In the first, Despain belted a walk-off triple, scoring Kendall Keller, who tripled and singled twice in the non-district showdown.
The Indians accumulated 15 hits, including two apiece from Parker and Despain. Parker and Jaycee Larson doubled, while Griffeth belted a solo homer for Preston.
The Indians had six extra-base hits in Game 2, and nine more in the nightcap.
Megan Johnson homered once in both games for Preston, which also got solo shots from Griffeth and Larson in Game 2. Johnson, Griffeth and Larson all went deep in the third inning in the nightcap.
Johnson also doubled and singled in the first game for Preston, which got three hits from Keller, two doubles from Despain, and two hits apiece from Charly Bair, Griffeth and Shandee Parker. Rorie Hansen doubled, as did Keller.
Griffeth doubled twice in Game 2, as did Keller. Keller, Despain and Griffeth all tallied three hits, while Larson and Bair added two apiece.
Keller went the distance in the circle for the Indians, scattered nine hits and struck out seven.
“I’m proud of them for stepping up and having confidence in the box,” said Coach Hemmert. “We have a solid offense and hope to get the defense just as solid.”