The Lady Indians were on busy during spring break with a doubleheader in Idaho Falls on April 1, and one at home on April 2. On April 6, Preston faced Shelley at home (scores unavailable at press time). Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m. They will host Pocatello in their first conference game of the season.
Against Green Canyon on April 2, the Indians started strong and plated eight runs in the first inning for an 8-0 lead.
Green Canyon closed the gap to three with five runs in the top of the third but Preston got one in the bottom of the inning to make it 9-5. The Wolves rallied again in the top of the fourth for a couple of runs, but Preston brought three more runners home, giving them a 12-7 advantage.
In the final inning the Indians allowed Green Canyon to score two more but were able to shut them down for the 12-9 win.
At Skyline, 26 hits gave Preston everything they needed for a 17-6 victory over the Grizzlies in the opener. Home runs by Megan Johnson and Rorie Hansen and a pair of doubles from Johnson, Hansen and Vanessa Griffeth were key.
Preston plated four runs in the first inning but Skyline matched them and pulled ahead with five in the bottom of the frame. After that, it was all Preston. The Indians scored in all but the fourth inning and closed the game in six innings after holding the Wolves to just one more run the rest of the game.
In the nightcap, Preston scored first with two runs to open the game, but Skyline plated three and went on to win it 9-5, after scoring four in the third inning gave them a 7-3 lead the Indians couldn’t overcome.