The Lady Indians had a great season culminating with a run for the girls state basketball title. After winning the first round against Sandpoint 42-24 their run was cut short by a 39-46 loss to Burley who went on to claim the 4A title.
Against Sandpoint Preston jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and never trailed in the game. The Indians were stifling on defense limiting the Bulldogs to seven points or less in every quarter.
Preston totaled 15 steals, leading to some easy buckets. Meek led the team in rebounds with five and Knapp knocked down 5 of 9 shots from the field.
A 10-9 Indian lead at the end of the first quarter against Burley didn’t last long on Feb. 18. The Bobcats outscored Preston 14-7 in the second quarter for the lead.
Preston fought back a closed to 31-26 going to the fourth quarter but couldn’t gain the advantage and had to foul for possession down the stretch.
It was a disappointing loss for Preston who got good looks but couldn’t get their shots to fall.
Meek led the team with 11 points followed by Robertson with eight and Amber Anderson seven. Knapp and Riley Ward added four each.
Up next was the third place contest with Blackfoot that the Indians lost 29-36 after coming from behind to tie the game 20-20 on a last second three by Mickayla Robertson at the end of the third quarter.
The score went back and forth in the fourth and it was tied 25-25 with 1:53 to go but Preston had fouls to give and had to foul to keep Blackfoot from running out the clock. The Broncos made enough of their foul shots to put the game out of reach and the Indians came away with fourth place.
“We had a really fun year this year,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “The girls really worked hard all year long and created a good team atmosphere. They enjoyed being around one another and they were really a joy to coach. They were able to win Preston’s first district title in 11 years and made a second trip to state in the last three years. At the State tournament they played really hard and gave a tremendous effort. We lost those last two games to two very good teams. We fought and battled had some great moments in both games but just couldn’t quite put it all together for a full 32 minutes. This year's seniors have been a fun group to coach and watch develop these last three years and we’re going to miss having them around. I’d like to say a big thank you to our huge support group, We have so many people in the community and school that come out to support these young ladies and we really appreciate the support.”