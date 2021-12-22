The Lady Indians started off well last week on a trip to Utah with a win over Bear River, but lost a close game to Sky View and another to Ridgeline. They hosted Highland on Dec. 21 (score unavailable at press time) and are back on the road tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Star Valley in Afton at 7:30 p.m.
"Those two teams are of the same caliber as Burley and Blackfoot,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “When it comes down to it, we didn't make enough plays to beat good teams. But this schedule wasn't designed to be an undefeated season, we knew there would be games that we'd get challenged and those are the ones that we learn from. These games help us identify where we need to get better and that's good for us moving forward.”
Against Ridgeline on Dec. 18 Preston trailed 11-13 at the end of the first quarter and 18-21 at the half. The second half went much the same. The Indians were unable to close the gap and lost 38-47.
The game with Sky View on Dec. 17 was close, ending with a 34-39 loss. From the get-go it seemed everything Preston did, the Bobcats had an answer. The Indians were down one (8-9) at the end of the first quarter and trailed by two at the half (15-17). The third quarter left the margin the same as both teams scored 13 but Sky View added a few more in the fourth for the win.
Advertisement
The Indians faced Bear River in Garland on Dec. 16 and coasted to a 56-24 victory. A 13-8 lead ballooned to 34-18 by the half and Preston allowed just six points in the entire second half.
“The girls looked sharp," said Harris. “I felt like we let them score too many in the first half and we challenged them to pick it up on the defensive end in the second and they did a nice job holding them to six points over the last two quarters. Mickayla and Riley shot well giving us 14 and 16 points respectively and Jadely Roberts gave us a nice game with nine points in her first varsity minutes of the season.”
All three road games were played without starter Hailey Meek, who was injured in practice on Monday but should be back after Christmas.
"It definitely makes a difference without her,” said Harris. “We really need to do a better job of stepping up at the other spots. We are good enough to do it but we just didn't this weekend against Sky View and Ridgeline. We talk about competing for a state championship this year and when adversity hits, we have to have others step up and contribute. We just didn't get enough.”