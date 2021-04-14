The Lady Indians only had a doubleheader with Shelley last week but they made the most of it, sweeping the Russets in four innings. Both games were at home. They opened conference play at home against Pocatello April 13, with a doubleheader (scores not available at press time) and travel to Bear Lake on Wednesday, April 21.
Megan Johnson hit three home runs in the first game driving in six. Jaycee Larson added a single, two doubles five RBIs and three runs. Dru Despain and Vanessa Griffeth both smacked a homer in the opener and Rorie Hansen doubled. Charly Bair singled twice, plus Hansen and Despain combined for four runs all enroute to their 18-4 victory.
Bair pitched all four innings for the hosts, scattered six hits, struck out three and walked one.
In the nightcap Griffeth contributed with two homers, one double, one single, one walk, six runs and six RBIs. Griffeth, Kendall Keller and Khloe Hobson each had three RBIs. Shandee Parker added a double.
Keller struck out five and gave up two hits and walked none in the four inning shutout earning the 15-0 win.