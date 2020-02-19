The Lady Indians had to take the long way there, but they made it to the state tournament in Boise Feb. 20-22, as the third seed from the Great Basin conference.
It took three consecutive wins in five days but two of those were at home, making the schedule a bit less grueling. They will open the 4A state tournament against Caldwell, the District 3 champions, at Timberline High School on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 1:15 p.m.
Preston traveled to Jerome for a nail-biter against Kuna on Feb. 15. The 57-54 was a battle from start to finish. Though the Indians held a slight edge throughout much of the game they could not get enough distance to put the game out of reach, keeping fans on the edge of their seat down to the final seconds.
At the end of the first quarter Preston led 13-12. Five lead changes later, a basket and a foul shot by Cassie Pugmire gave the Indians a five-point advantage in the second quarter and Kuna had to play catch-up the rest of the game.
Leading 35-31, at the end of the third Preston took their largest lead of the game early in the fourth at 40-31, but Kuna went on an 8-0 run to close the gap to one with four minutes to play. Every lead the Indians built Kuna answered, and with 2:15 on the clock they tied the game 46-46, and fouled out Kylie Larsen.
The Indians responded with a 6-0 run and led 52-46, with 44 seconds on the clock. A furious battle ensued when a three-point bucket by the Kavemen cut it to three. A steal gave them a basket and the chance to tie it up with a foul shot. Kuna missed the freebie but secured the rebound and was fouled, sending Grace Gustin to the bench with an injury.
Kuna missed the free-throw attempt and had to foul. With both teams in the double bonus Alexis Harris hit both shots for a 54-51 lead. A foul after Kuna’s missed three sent Pugmire to the line where she got one to make it 55-51. Kuna made a three again cutting the lead to one but had to foul with 1.6 left, and Hailey Meek iced both freebies for a 57-54 victory.
H. Meek dropped in 10, Marlow 5, Robertson 9, Ward 2, S. Meek 2, Harris 8, Pugmire 11, and Larsen 10.
Preston finished up district play with a 66-60 win over Jerome for third place. It was touch and go for a time as the Indians trailed 13-17 at the end of the first quarter and by as many as eleven in the second before closing the gap to 24-30 at the half.
A 15-4 run spanning the third and fourth quarters gave Preston the edge they needed to close out the game.
Sydnee Marlow scored five quick points at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Marlow’s nice drive to the basket less than 30 seconds into the quarter gave the Indians an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Syd’s been a great boost for us this whole district tournament and, I mean, all year Syd’s given us great minutes,” Harris said.
Every time the Tigers (16-9) threatened to regain the momentum down the stretch, the Indians had an answer, and typically in the form of athletic forward Kylie Larsen. Larsen scored on four straight Preston possessions in the fourth quarter en route to a game-high of 19 points. The junior also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
“I think it was definitely key because she was feeling it tonight and playing well, and toward the end (Hannah) Schvaneveldt, the girl that was guarding her, was in foul trouble,” Harris said. “And so we just told Kylie, ‘Kylie, if she wants to stay in the game she can’t guard you, so she’s just going to be straight up, so turn and go out her.’ And Kylie did a great job of doing that.”
“We came together and found the easy passes, and you can’t do that without your teammates,” said Preston senior guard Alexis Harris, who made some clutch passes for easy buckets and finished with six points, five assists and two steals. “We played well as a team.”
The Indians also didn’t allow standout Jerome guard Mercedes Call to go off from 3-point range, which is a big reason why they avenged a regular season loss to the Tigers. Call buried a pair of treys pretty early in the first quarter, but only netted five points the rest of the way.
“She’s a very talented player and coming in we knew that,” Harris said. “You know, we gave her a couple early (baskets), but then at halftime we were told, ‘If you want it, you’ve got to close them down.’ We knew who to (focus on) and we got them.”
Larsen was joined in double-digit scoring by teammates Hailey Meek with 12 points, Pugmire 12 and Robertson 10.
The Indians led Twin Falls 13-10 after the first quarter but the Tigers bounced back and tied it up 22-22 at the half.
An excellent defensive effort by Preston held Twin to just five points in the third quarter while the Indians scored 13 for a 35-27 lead.
Hailey Meek was key on both ends of the court recording 13 points and eight of her team’s 11 steals. Cassee Pugmire scored 12 points — all on shots from downtown — and Kylie Larsen chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds for the Indians. Robertson added seven, Harris six and Marlow two.
“The girls played really well tonight,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. “I thought the key was starting fast in each half. Cassee got us going early in the first half, and Hailey created a bunch of steals at the start of the second half that helped us get some buckets. I’m really proud of the girls. With their backs against the wall, they came out and played with confidence and energy.”