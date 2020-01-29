The Lady Indians opened this week at home against Minico on Jan. 28, and host top seeded Century on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m. for senior night.
The girls had just one game last week. It was on the road, against Pocatello on Jan. 24. They started strong, with a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter became a 36-6, rout at the half.
Cassee Pugmire and Kylie Larsen teamed up for a 35 of Preston’s 50 points in the 50-21 victory. Pugmire also recorded nine rebounds and four steals and Larsen eight rebounds.
Defense was key, according to Coach Ryan Harris, who was pleased that the Indians did not let up in the third quarter. They gave the Pocatello no opportunity to come back despite a slow down in the fourth. “It started with defense tonight. The girls did a nice job of applying pressure early and then executing on offense.”
The final quarter was a different story. “We didn’t finish strong like we wanted to and had too many turnovers,” Harris said. “But it’s a district win on the road and the girls came ready to play so that’s a good momentum builder going into the final week of the regular season.”
Pugmire tallied up 19, and Larsen added 16, Mickayla Robertson chipped in nine and Sidney Marlow, Alexis Harris and Brexli Ware two each.