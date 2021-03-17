The Lady Indians did some good things in their home opener against Hillcrest on Mar. 11, but ultimately fell 8-13. The team played a doubleheader at Burley on Mar. 16 (score unavailable at press time) and host Bear Lake on Friday, Mar. 19, at 3:30 p.m.
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted but to come back after taking a full year off with a totally different team, these girls showed a lot of heart They played really well together,” said Coach Larry Morrison.
Though Hillcrest lead the entire game, it was only by one or two points until late in the game. Preston had a good sixth inning but couldn’t hold on once they reached the top of the seventh.
Charly Pair went 4 for 4 with an RBI against the Knights. Megan Johnson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and hit a two-run home run in the sixth. And Rorie Hansen started the season 3 for 4 with an RBI. Jaycee Larson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs while Vanessa Griffeth was 1 for 5 with a triple
“We played well for our first opener and only had two errors,” said Morrison. “We just need to work on scoring runs. We have a long season ahead and all we are going to do is work harder and better.”