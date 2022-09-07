Support Local Journalism

The Lady Indians play their first district opponent next week when they host Century on Tuesday, Sep. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Preston is grateful for the time between games to help them overcome their biggest challenge so far this season, injuries.

They were at home against Rigby on Sep. 6 (score unavailable at press time) and lost to 5A Highland 3-1 on the road on Sep. 1.

