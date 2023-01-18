Support Local Journalism

The Lady Indians are on the road this week with games at Century tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 20 and Sugar–Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 24. All three games begin at 7:30 p.m. with JV and freshmen playing at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 Preston was at home against Filer and played a close game but couldn’t hold on down the stretch. The Indians trailed by two at the end of the first quarter and four at the half but came back strong in the third to take a 28-27 lead going into the fourth. Their advantage evaporated as Preston was outscored 9-13 for a 37-40 loss. Both teams scored fewer points this time around but it was a much closer game.


