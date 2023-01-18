The Lady Indians are on the road this week with games at Century tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 20 and Sugar–Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 24. All three games begin at 7:30 p.m. with JV and freshmen playing at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14 Preston was at home against Filer and played a close game but couldn’t hold on down the stretch. The Indians trailed by two at the end of the first quarter and four at the half but came back strong in the third to take a 28-27 lead going into the fourth. Their advantage evaporated as Preston was outscored 9-13 for a 37-40 loss. Both teams scored fewer points this time around but it was a much closer game.
In Soda Springs on Jan. 12, Preston got off to a good start. They were down 5-6 at the end of one and only trailed by three at the half. In the third quarter, things fell apart. The Indians gave up 21 points and only scored six enroute to a 23-46 loss.
“We were beat in the third quarter,” Coach Kamille Kunz said. “We struggled defensively, We need to play solid for all four quarters. We are getting there.”
Ellie Nelson led the Lady Indians with 12 points and six rebounds.
In their home contest with Century on Jan. 10, Preston trailed 6-9 after one quarter but that deficit widened to 12 by the half and a low scoring third quarter sealed their fate. Down 15-37 to start the fourth, the Indians made a valiant effort scoring 12 points but it was not enough to overcome the Diamondback lead and Preston fell 27-46.
Nelson led Preston with eight points followed by Elizabeth Harris with six and Emma Kunz with five. Ella Marlow, Brinley Alder, Brytlee Harris and Jadely Roberts added two each.
