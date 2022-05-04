Preston softball had a rough week with losses to Blackfoot and Pocatello at home. They honored their lone senior Kendall Keller and her parents on May 3 before the game with Pocatello (score not available at press time). Thursday, May 5, the Indians travel to Century for the final regular season game at 4 p.m.
Preston played a doubleheader with Blackfoot on April 28 and lost both games.
In the first game, the Indians held a 4-2 lead going into the fifth. The Broncos were able to score three in the fifth, three in the sixth and then seven in the seventh for a 15-4 win.
In the second game, the visitors plated four runs in the first inning and added four more in the second. Preston trailed 11-2 going to the bottom of the fifth and scored six runs to close the gap to three but it wasn’t enough. They were unable to hold the Broncos, who went on to score 10 more for a 21-9 win.
Raegan Hansen had a triple and a home run to lead Preston. Carlie Madsen recorded a double and a triple. Kendall Keller had a double.
“The score looks more lopsided than it seems,” said Coach Larry Morrison. “The girls made some good plays and started to make some great hits and good things happen. Errors have been the downfall for our losses this year. We are a good solid team and have come along way. We have to find a way to eliminate the errors so we don’t extend more pitches and longer innings. We are right there with any team. We have two district games this week to get ready for and district tournament next week. We have to work hard and put ourselves in a position to eliminate errors and start finding that fire I know this team has. Anything can happen on any given day against your conference teams. So we will keep grinding it out!!”
The Indians were swept by Pocatello on April 25 at home 11-1 and 13-3.