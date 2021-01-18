The Lady Indians split their home conference games last week losing to Century and sweeping Pocatello. They travel to Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 22, to finish the series with Century at 7:30 p.m. In order to hang on to the top seed for the upcoming district tournament, the Indians must beat Century.
Though it wasn't a high scoring affair, the home town Indians beat their northern rivals 46-20 for a successful senior night. They outscored the visitors 12-9, in the first quarter and extended the lead to 31-13, at the half.
In the second half Preston scored less but still limited Pocatello to single digits: two in the third and five in the fourth.
Kylie Larsen led with 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Mickayla Robertson added nine points and four steals. Riley Ward had eight points and three assists, Hailey Meek six points, Sydnee Marlow five points, nine rebounds and three steals. Akasia Knapp and Karelee Lords added four points each and Addison Moser six assists.
The Indians honored seniors Kylie Larsen, Sydnee Marlow, Karlee Lords and Addison Moser and their parents before the game.
The Lady Indians did a lot of good things against Century but ultimately came up short losing 51-52, in overtime. It was a battle throughout with the Diamondbacks holding a slight edge most of the game.
Down by six with under two minutes to go, Preston rallied to tie the game 46-46, and even had a chance to win it, but the shot didn’t fall.
In overtime the Indians scored first but couldn’t hold on. Trailing by three, a two-point bucket was not enough and Preston lost by one.
“We anticipated a tough, close ball game,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “When you have two of the best teams in the state and only one is going to the state tournament, you’re going to have a tough ball game. We gave them a few easy buckets but I thought we responded well and even took a lead in the first half. I thought we played hard and did a lot of good things. We created some turnovers and we weathered the adversity, we didn’t get a lot of calls in the first half where they shot 17 free throws. All that and we were only down two at halftime. In order to make the state tournament we’re going to be playing these guys three more times. We’ll be ready.”