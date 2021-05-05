The Lady Indians fell to Blackfoot last week. They have just a couple of games left in the regular season including one they played in Pocatello on May 4, (score unavailable at press time). Senior night will be Thursday, May 6, against Century at 4 p.m. Wins in both games could tie the district standings where Century and Pocatello are currently at three wins each.
In Blackfoot, Preston fell behind early in the opener as the Broncos plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the second for a 5-1 lead.
The Indians were able to bring one home in the top of the second and the top of the fourth. Megan Johnson doubled and Kendall Keller recorded a homerun.
Unfortunately for Preston, Blackfoot continued to score in each inning and ended the game in five innings 15-5.
The nightcap started off significantly better for the Indians who plated four runs in the first inning and one in the second for a 5-2 lead. They held the Broncos scoreless in the first and third innings but could not match the Blackfoot rally of seven in the fourth and six more in the fifth.
The rally invoked the 10-run mercy rule, ending the game in five innings. The 15-5 loss was disappointing after such a great start for Preston.
Charly Bair and Dru Despain each drove in two runs for Preston and Rorie Hansen drove in one. Despain doubled in the game.