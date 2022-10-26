Like the boys team, the Preston girls lost their second and final game in the 4A District 5 soccer tournament ending their season. Unlike the boys, this season was fraught with injuries leaving the team shorthanded more times than not.
The Lady Indians did the best they could with the challenges they were given and really pulled together in the final games.
After losing to Century in overtime in the first match, Preston lost to Pocatello on Oct. 11 in Pocatello. Preston allowed just one goal in each half but were unable to score themselves and lost the contest 0-2.
“The girls played so, so well — as good as we’ve played all season,” Coach Brandon Lyon said. “In the end, they were able to capitalize on a couple of chances and we just couldn’t quite do the same. I am so proud of these girls. With all we have battled this year with injuries and inconsistency, they never stopped fighting, never stopped believing.”
Nine seniors including exchange student Sena Sogard were disappointed in the outcome and move on leaving big shoes to fill. Isabel Gonzalez, Shayla Willard, Alexis Johnson, Samantha Palmer, Sydnee Hatch, Lacyn Burbank, Kaylee Jullian and Anna Poulsen all graduate in the spring.
“Despite the fact that the win-loss record wasn’t what we wanted or we didn’t qualify for state, this was one of the hardest ones to see end,” said Coach Lyon. “These girls never gave up, never stopped fighting, and they really stayed connected as a team throughout. They truly believed that we would turn things around and they showed up everyday with that goal in mind. That kind of attitude and dedication each day goes well beyond just soccer and will resonate with this program for a long time. The improvements that the girls made through the season were very evident to anyone who saw them play at the end of the season and especially in the district tournament. I have no doubt that that growth will continue and we will be back on top soon enough. We graduate nine seniors that have been a big part of our program and their influence will be remembered. When so many teams and seniors would have given up with the challenges we faced, these seniors held this team together and were such a pleasure to coach this year. They absolutely will be missed.”
