The Lady Indians split the conference road games last week, snapping their five-game winning streak. They traveled to Century on Jan. 14, for a huge contest with the Diamondbacks. Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The Indians beat Burley in their last meeting so the Bobcats will be keen to avenge that loss.
Preston bounced back from their loss to Jerome with a solid 64-42 win over Wood River the following day. A 19-9 first quarter expanded to 41-20 by the half and the Indians never looked back.
Hailey Meek was key with 14 points and Brexli Ware wasn’t far behind with 12. Sydnee Marlow added 11, Mickayla Robertson and Cassie Pugmire seven each, Alexis Harris six, Riley Ward three, and Akazia Knapp and Saige Meek two each. Pugmire also contributed seven steals and four blocks to the contest.
After trailing 10-16 in the opening quarter, Preston stepped up and made some adjustments that closed the gap to two by the half. They continued to execute well in the third and took the lead 32-29.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold on in the fourth and fell to the Tigers 42-49 on Jan. 10.
Hailey Meek led the team with 13 points and six steals followed by Robertson with 11. Saige Meek added six and Kylie Larsen five points and seven rebounds. Marlow chipped in three and Ware and Pugmire added two each.