The Lady Indians ended their season 17-8 with wins over some very good teams but Century wasn’t one of them. They finished second in the district, but that was not enough to continue their season at the state level with just one state berth on the line in the district tournament. Preston couldn’t get past Century after eliminating Pocatello last week. Both teams were ranked in the top five in media polls during the season.
On Feb. 11, the girls played their last game of the 20-21 season. They trailed Century 8-11 at the end of the first quarter and were unable to gain much ground until the fourth quarter.
A valiant effort put pressure on the Diamondbacks when an 8-0 run gave Preston their first lead halfway through the fourth quarter at 37-35. Century answered and regained the lead but the Indians took it back with two minutes to go, at 39-38.
Sadly, Preston couldn’t hang on down the stretch as their shooting went cold and they lost the contest, 39-47, ending their hopes for another trip to the state tournament.
Kylie Larsen led the team with a double double, consisting of 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Hailey Meek added 11, Riley Ward 10 and Mickayla Robertson five. Ward also recorded three steals, while Meek and Mickayla Robertson had three assists each.
Against Pocatello at home, on Feb. 9, Preston did not have quite the intensity they would have liked but had no trouble eliminating Pocatello with a strong second half.
Preston started off a little slow leading Pocatello 9-7 in the first quarter and 23-16 at the half. Despite numerous turnovers and the loss of Robertson due to a knee injury in the half, the home team went on to win 47-39. Robertson could have returned later but Coach Ryan Harris chose not to risk any further injury since they had the game well in hand at the end of the third quarter, where they outscored the visitors 16-8.
Ward led the team with 13 points, Larsen added nine and Meek seven. Sydnee Marlow, Karlee Lords and Robertson chipped in five points each, while Addison Moser put in three and Amber Anderson one.
“These girls are wonderful young women,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “I’m so proud of each of them and grateful to our administration for the opportunity to be their coach. They played their hearts out and just fell short to a very good team that will be one of the favorites to win the title next weekend.”