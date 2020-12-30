The Lady Indians took on Highland in Pocatello on Dec. 22 sweeping the series with the Rams and Logan on Dec. 29 (score unavailable at press time). They remain on the road with their first district game Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. against Pocatello.
At Highland, Preston trailed 8-13 at the end of the first quarter for a slower start than they hoped for. Part of the difference was the return of keys players to the Highland lineup who were missing earlier in the season.
The Indians fought back for a four-point advantage at the half, 24-20. The momentum switched again in the third and Highland took the lead 37-32. But the final frame was all Preston. Though they scored just nine points they limited the Rams to one.
“The girls have been defending well all year, but the last four games we’ve really had to step it up due to the teams we’ve played,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “Highland has two big posts that really gave us trouble all night. They killed us on the boards. We haven’t done well there the last couple of games. We struggled as well to put pressure on them in the press because their point guard was so quick getting to the middle and breaking our pressure.
“Credit to the girls, though. We trailed most of the game, but they kept battling and found a way to win an ugly game in the end.”
Hailey Meek was key with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Mickayla Robertson added seven points, Sydnee Marlow six, Kylie Larsen four points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Rylie Ward and Karlee Lords two each.