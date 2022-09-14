The Preston cross-country team ran in Idaho Falls at Freeman Park at the annual Tiger/Grizz meet on Sep. 9, where over 40 schools competed. The Indians will run at the Border Wars this Saturday, Sep 17, at Valley Regional Park in Salt Lake City. Some of the team will also participate in the Pirate Challenge on Thursday, Sep. 15, at West Side.
The Lady Indians finished second overall in the big school varsity race. Preston scored 73 points and 5A Rocky Mountain scored 71 beating the Indians by just two points. Third place was Skyline 115, Thunder Ridge 154, and Idaho Falls 158.
Sophomore Tenley Kirkbride led the Indians finishing ninth overall with a time of 20:17. Junior Maren Leffler was 13th (20:32), sophomore Myah Atchley 17th (20:41), junior Elly Jeppsen 18th (20:43), junior Angelie Scott was 19th (20:46), sophomore Ashley Scott was 20th ((20:46.6) and Oakley Reid was 34th (21:23).
“Our pack time was 29 seconds this week and our 3-6 girls were five seconds apart,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “It’s great they were all packed together and helped each other throughout the race. Rocky Mountain is one of the top 5A teams in the state and we were right there with them. The girls were great today.”
The Preston girls’ JV team finished third overall. Corin Leffler placed 3rd individually with a time of 21:33 and Tess Nelson was 10th (22:20).
The Preston boys were led by Luke Visser who finished seventh overall in the boys’ race with a time of 17:11. Ty Robertson was 38th (17:55), Porter Campbell 79th (19:01), Tristan Lyon was 86th (19:07), and Druw Jones 94th (19:27).
The Indians were 12th overall in the team standings with 304 points. Rocky Mountain took first with 30 points, Idaho Falls second at 64, Skyline third with 121, Pocatello fourth at 168 and Twin Falls was fifth with 187.
“The boys showed some improvement today,” Jones said. “We just need to keep working hard and get better each week.”
The JV boys’ team was 6th overall. Jacob Cordner was 43rd with a time of 19:40.