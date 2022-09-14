Support Local Journalism

The Preston cross-country team ran in Idaho Falls at Freeman Park at the annual Tiger/Grizz meet on Sep. 9, where over 40 schools competed. The Indians will run at the Border Wars this Saturday, Sep 17, at Valley Regional Park in Salt Lake City. Some of the team will also participate in the Pirate Challenge on Thursday, Sep. 15, at West Side.

The Lady Indians finished second overall in the big school varsity race. Preston scored 73 points and 5A Rocky Mountain scored 71 beating the Indians by just two points. Third place was Skyline 115, Thunder Ridge 154, and Idaho Falls 158.

