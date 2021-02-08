The Lady Indians opened the 4A District 5 Tournament with a win over Pocatello. However, loosing the next game to Century made the road to state much more challenging. They must win three in a row, starting with Pocatello on Feb. 9 (score unavailable at press time), and then win back-to-back games on Century’s court on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 13, or be eliminated. Both Preston and Century were ranked in the top five in the state last week but only one will go on to compete at the state level. Pictures is Hailey Meek as she elevates for a bucket over a Highland defender. See the full story and photo galleries at www.prestoncitizen.com/sports.