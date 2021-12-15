The Lady Indians will be on the road this week with games at Bear River High School on Thursday, Dec. 16, Sky View Friday Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. (JV at 5:15 p.m. and freshmen at 3:30 p.m.), and Ridgeline on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. (JV at 11:45 a.m. and freshmen at 10 a.m.) They host Highland at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 (JV and freshmen are at 6 p.m).
Preston took second at their annual Preston Lady Indian Classic tournament on Dec. 9-11. They held North Summit to single digits in every quarter for a 58-29 win in the opening round.
Riley Ward led the team with 14 points. Mickayla Robertson and Hailey Meek were close behind with ten each and Akazia Knapp and Amber Anderson added nine points each.
In the second game, Preston and Middleton were closely matched with the Indians holing a narrow lead until the third quarter when Preston completely shut down the Vikings, outscoring them 20-0. That alone would have won it but they did much the same in the fourth for a 58-22 victory.
Meek led with 21 points followed by Ward, who added 15.
Against defending state champion Blackfoot in the championship round, Preston struggled to get their shots to fall in the final frame and they lost 28-31. The first and third quarters nearly made up for a four-point second quarter and no points in the fourth, but not quite.
Preston led 13-8 at the end of one and it was tied 16-16 at the half. In the third they pulled away again and started the fourth 28-20, but just couldn’t muster enough offense to close out the game.