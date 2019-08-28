The Lady Indians faced off against Wood River on Aug. 24 after a long trip to Hailey, Idaho. Preston’s home opener was Aug. 26, against Burley which they won 9-0 (see next week’s edition for details) and Thursday, Aug. 29, they host Sky View at 4:30 p.m. They travel to Century to play at 4:30 pm. on Wednesday, Sep. 4.
Like the boys’ team, the Preston girls return a highly skilled, experienced team and wish they could face this district opponent a little later in the season. Alexis Harris scored Preston’s lone goal assisted by Addison Moser. The goal matched Wood River for a 1-1 tie.
“For the first game of the season we are happy with the way we played,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “Obviously we would have liked to come away with a win, but there are positives to take away from the game and that is what we will build on. Our possession was fairly good and we had some really good stretches where we were combining really well with each other. For the majority of the game we were just missing that final pass or rushing our scoring opportunities a little. But those are normal issues early in the season and we will get that figured out.”