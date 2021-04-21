The Indians were swept by Pocatello in their first conference games of the season. They travel to Bear Lake this afternoon for a 3 p.m. game and head to Century Friday, April 23, for a doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Indians finish off the busy week at home on Saturday, April 24, for a 12 p.m. doubleheader with Twin Falls.
At home on April 13, Preston gave up 14 hits and had four errors in the opener which led to an 8-0 loss. Trailing 0-1 at the top of the fourth inning the home team allowed five runs then Pocatello plated another in the top of the fifth and finally one more in the top of the seventh. Preston was unable to answer.
Charley Bair went the distance in the circle striking-out five and walking one.
In the nightcap Preston started off well, facing the same pitcher. Rorie Hansen hit a one-out double to start the rally. With two outs, Megan Johnson tripled to right field to bring Hansen home. Johnson then scored off a single by Vanessa Griffeth.
The home team held Pocatello scoreless until the fourth inning where one run made the score 2-1. Two more in the fifth gave Pocatello the edge they needed to pull out the 3-2 win.
Griffeth and Johnson each had two hits for Preston in the second game.
Kendall Keller pitched all seven innings for Preston striking out two and walking one.