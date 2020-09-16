Support Local Journalism

The Preston girls were on the road last week where they lost to Highland 0-3 on Sep. 8, but beat Skyline 3-0 on Sep 10. They faced Pocatello on Sep. 15, at home, in their first conference game of the season and travel to Century on Thursday, Sep. 17, for another. They return home for a rematch with Highland on Tuesday, Sep. 22. Both games are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

