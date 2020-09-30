The Lady Indians traveled to on Sept. 22, to Blackfoot for matches with Idaho Falls and Blackfoot but ended up playing only Blackfoot before attending the Triple Threat Tournament in Idaho Falls, Sept 25-26, and Century on Sept. 29 (scores unavailable at press time). Preston will be in Idaho Falls on Oct. 1, to play Thunder Ridge and Skyline beginning at 5 p.m. They are in Pocatello for a conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Pocatello High School.
In Blackfoot the Lady Indians lost 2-3, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19 and 12-15, after forcing a fifth set against Blackfoot.
Khloe Hobson led in kills with 11, followed by Hailey Winward with 10, and Selyce Burnett with nine. Winward also added six blocks. Adree Selley recorded three aces and Matti Whitehead 24 digs. Hannah Stephenson had 34 assists.
“My girls came out with fight at the beginning of the match,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “They started strong and continued to maintain pressure on Blackfoot. We had moments where we weren’t fully giving everything during the game and those caught up with us.”
The JV were 13-25, 20-25 and 19-25, losing in three of five and the freshman 25-8, 17-25 and 5-15, losing 2-3 of three sets.