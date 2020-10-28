The 2020 4A State Soccer Champions were welcomed home from Idaho Falls with a police and fire engine escort as they were transported to the high school on a horse-drawn wagon provided by Mike Hyde.
In a near repeat of the 2015 state championship match, Preston beat Twin Falls 1-0 for the 4A soccer title. Same teams, same score, different players on Oct. 24. Despite the steady rain, wind and even some snow, it was all worth it.
Just 13 minutes in the Indians scored, giving them a 1-0 advantage that they maintained the rest of the way.
The Indians pushed up the left sideline and put on an immaculate passing display, peppering the ball twice before it got to Andie Bell. The junior defenseman lofted the ball into the box towards senior forward Quincy Hyde.
Hyde stayed back on the ball and got lucky when it skidded under the foot of a Twin Falls defender. Hyde settled it, touched it forward once then shot a near-horizontal attempt just past the outstretched arms of the diving Twin Falls goalie.
“It was about as pretty a goal (as there could be),” Lyon said. “To have that go in, it was something just amazing.”
Multiple times Coach Brandon Lyon talked about the commitment of the team and how long many of them have been playing together working towards this moment.
“These girls have been playing together for years. They’ve been dreaming of these for years. They’ve grown up in my house. My wife coached them for years. It’s just extra special,” said Lyon who credited his wife Suzi for getting him involved in soccer.
“The girls’ approach all week was perfect”, he said. “They were focused the entire week and made sure they were doing everything in their power to give us the best chance to win. Every game was close and they were so dialed in that whenever they needed that little extra they were able to find it. They’ve worked so hard for this since the start of the summer, they really do deserve this.”
The Bruins battled hard and there were some moments when fans on both sides held their breathe watching a would be goal get knocked down by either keeper and their defense. Coach Lyon was perhaps the least ruffled as he knew if anyone could make the necessary adjustments in the box to keep Twin out, it was Sydnee Marlow.
To get to that final moment, the team had to win every game of the tournament. First they faced off against Canyon Ridge, a team they have played in the past but not this season. Addison Moser was the key with a goal in the first half and a successful penalty kick early in the second for a 2-0 lead. Moser is the third highest scorer in the Preston girls soccer history.
Though Canyon Ridge got one back in the second half the Indians never let up and held on to win 2-1 on Oct. 22
Preston took on Columbia next and came away with a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation and two overtimes leading to a shoot-out.
Columbia scored first but Moser equalized it 1-1 late in the first half, going one-on-one with the Columbia keeper after receiving a free kick from Kylie Larsen. Larsen found Moser again at the 55-minute mark and she dished it off to Isabel Gonzales, who hit the back corner of the goal from just inside the 18-yard box.
The Indians prevailed in the shootout in part because of two saves by senior keeper Sydnee Marlow, who said she didn’t want to play the goalie when she began the program. When asked how Lyon convinced her she said, “he didn’t give me a choice.” It’s something she is grateful for now.
After missing their first shot of the shootout Preston was solid in seniors; Ashley Lowe-Anderson, Moser, Larsen and Aspen Jensen who made each of their PKs for the win.