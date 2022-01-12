The Lady Indians opened the New Year with a conference win at home on Jan. 5 against Pocatello. They traveled to Century on Jan. 11 for a second conference game (score unavailable at press time). A road game with Pocatello is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Preston will host Star Valley on Saturday, Jan. 15. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m. with JV and freshmen at 6 p.m.
A low scoring first quarter was not what Preston was looking for but they led Pocatello 5-2 and widened the gap to 19-10 at the half.
The Indians won every quarter and won 46-34 but the second half was closer. Each time Pocatello would make a run Preston answered keeping the game out of reach.
Akazia Knapp was tasked with guarding Pocatello’s leading scorer Kennasyn Garza and when she got in foul trouble in the second half the Thunder had more opportunities in the paint.
“I felt like Akazia played her pretty well when she was in the game,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “She just got in foul trouble and that allowed Garza to be a little more affective for them in the second half in particular. But as a whole we could get better position and box out better and limit her touches.”
Hailey Meek highlighted her return with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals taking some of the pressure off Mickayla Robertson who had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Riley Ward 10 points. Amber Anderson chipped in two.
“Yes, it was a bit slow of a start but the tempo of the game was fairly slow as well,” said Harris. “I thought the key to the game was how well the girls played defense. We got our hands on a lot of balls and created a lot of turnovers. It was great to have Hailey back, with 18 points that’s an obvious boost but she is a big part of our ability to create havoc on defense as well.”