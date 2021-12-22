The Lady Pirates are having a great season so far. They stand at 8-3 on the season and rolled over Malad on Dec. 15 at home, but lost by a narrow margin to Soda Springs on Dec. 16. On Dec. 18 West Side avenged their earlier loss to Rich at home and traveled to Grace on Dec. 21 (score unavailable at press time). Wednesday, Dec. 29 will be at North Fremont at 6 p.m. in a doubleheader with the boys.
Against Rich, West Side won 42-22. “It was a fun game because we were able to play our game and get things going for us,” said Coach Bridget Checketts. “The first time we lost to them by three at the end of the game so we were proud that our efforts paid off. We played very well and had fun against Rich. Natalie (Lemmon) has worked so hard getting rebounds for us. She was able to get eight blocks as well which were a huge part in shutting down Rich’s offense. Letti (Phillips), Julia (Jensen), and Aubrie (Barzee) had high points for us with everyone else playing putting up points, too.”
The Pirates faced perennial state power Soda Springs and lost 27-29 after leading 21-16 at the half.
“We played well against Soda,” Checketts said. “We were strong defensively. We just made some turnovers that they capitalized on. Timberly’s defense was strong and she worked really hard all night. Jocie (Phillips) also played so well for us. She stayed in it and was mentally tough the whole night. She put up shots and handled the ball.”
After the half, the Pirate offense dried up and Soda took full advantage for the win.
West Side opened conference play at home against Malad and had no trouble taking them down, 53-23, despite a slow start.
“We were excited to begin our district play with a win,” said Checketts. “After starting slow we finally found a groove and were able to play our game. It’s fun to watch our team when we work together. We play some really good basketball. We have a tough district so it’s fun to get a win.”
Lemmon led the team with 13 followed by Fuller with 12, Jocie Phillips added nine and Letti Phillips eight.