The Lady Pirates are hitting their stride at the perfect time as they finish up the regular season and move into district play. The volleyball team will host Soda Springs for senior night and will honor seniors Kenlee Nance and Alyssa Crouch before the 7 p.m. game on Wednesday, October 16. Their final regular season game will be in Malad at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 and the district tournament begins on Saturday, October 19. Times and seeding to be announced.
West Side finished the week with a trip to Ogden on Oct 11-12 for the Laker tournament. There they took fourth place behind Mountain Crest, Cedar, and Unita.
"The Laker tournament was a good experience," said Coach Melinda Royer. "We were able to play a lot of volleyball. We beat 4A and 5A schools in Utah such as Bonneville, Layton, and split with Ogden. The highlight of the tournament was eliminating Bear Lake. It was a very intense game and really good competition."
On Oct. 10 the Lady Pirates were in Aberdeen where they came away with a nice district win in three sets 25-9, 25-10, 25-14.