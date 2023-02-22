Support Local Journalism

It may not have been the finish they had hoped for but the Lady Pirates have nothing to hang their heads about in bringing home the third place hardware from the 2A State girls basketball tournament over the weekend. Coming in as the fifth seed West Side beat both fourth seeded Ririe and third seeded Cole Valley to secure that trophy.

Some highlights for the Pirates were beating both Malad and North Fremont after having lost to them in the regular season twice. Each of those wins extended their season and set the stage for bigger and better things. The girls team was honored at halftime of the boys district home game on Feb. 18.


