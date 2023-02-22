...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Front row: Tommi Henderson, Lucy Hurren, Haley Cundick Middle row: by me goes Aubrie, Laney, Letti, Julia, Harley, Aynslee, Miley, Coach Hannah Back row: Coach Sawyer, Wayne, Natalie, Holly, Kenzie Bingham.
It may not have been the finish they had hoped for but the Lady Pirates have nothing to hang their heads about in bringing home the third place hardware from the 2A State girls basketball tournament over the weekend. Coming in as the fifth seed West Side beat both fourth seeded Ririe and third seeded Cole Valley to secure that trophy.
Some highlights for the Pirates were beating both Malad and North Fremont after having lost to them in the regular season twice. Each of those wins extended their season and set the stage for bigger and better things. The girls team was honored at halftime of the boys district home game on Feb. 18.
“For me the season was a success!” said Coach Bridgett Garner. “We pushed ourselves and worked hard every day in practice with the state tournament in mind. I am so proud of the girls for showing up each day to practice and games to try and do their best.”
West Side will miss their seniors next season as each one contributed so much to the success of the team.
“Natalie (Lemmon) was so crucial to our game with lots of rebounds and points to help us out,” said Garner. “She also is great help defense and loves a good block. Letti (Phillips) controls the court for us so well in setting up plays and driving the ball in. Laney (Beckstead) works so hard inside as she doesn’t have the height but wants rebounds. She also has a pretty shot. Her defense is tough and she wants to step up and play on tough players. Julia Jensen is so smart and sees what needs to be done on the court. She can play defense low or high and get the right position. She brings calm to us on the court. She also came through with clutch free throws and outside shots in the end of games.”
The Lady Pirates jumped out to an 8-2 lead against Cole Valley on Feb. 18 but the Chargers tied it up 15-15 at the end of the first quarter. West Side took a 29-25 advantage at the half and extended it to 41-33 to start the fourth. They led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter and won the contest 49-41.
Aubrie Barzee led the team with 14 points and nine rebounds. Lemmon added 13 points and Phillips picked up 11 points, four steals and three assists. Beckstead netted nine points in the win. Barzee was also named Player of the Game for both this game and the win over Ririe.
Against number one seed Melba on Feb. 17, West Side trailed 6-15 at the end of the first quarter and despite playing very competitively in the second and third quarters could not overcome that deficit. Early fouls on both Lemmon and Phillips put a damper on their ability to play aggressively against the Mustang defense. The resulting 31-53 loss was frustrating for the Pirates who felt they could have done better but there was little time to dwell on it as they prepared for the third place round against Cole Valley.
West Side opened the 2A State tournament against Ririe and things looked shaky for a while. Trailing by 10 at the half, the Lady Pirates started to close the gap in the third, but it was the fourth quarter where they really came alive. With 3:20 left on the clock West Side tied the game 35-35 and then down by three with 53.4 remaining, Phillips tied the game 39-39 with a huge three pointer before fouling out. Her team did not let her down. They held off the Bulldogs and went into overtime where they won the contest 48-44.
Barzee, who did not score in the opening half, led the team with 14 points followed by Tommi Hendersen with 10, Lemmon and Phillips added eight each, Beckstead seven and Jensen two. Lemmon also recorded 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
“I am just so happy with how the season went as a whole,” said Coach Garner. “A winning record and we were able to learn from our losses. I love this team and they will always mean so much to me.”
Garner also praised the support of her staff.
“I appreciate the help of my coaches,” said Garner. “So much time and strategy goes into this. We worked so well together this season and it just makes things that much more fun. The girls looked up to them and we just worked well as a team in whole. They cared for the girls just as much as I do. Thanks Mattie Creager, Hannah Roberts, Wayne Beckstead, and Sawyer Jensen.”
