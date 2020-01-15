The Lady Pirates picked up their first win on Jan. 8, as well as their highest scoring game of the season. They host Malad in a conference game Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.
The Dragons have struggled offensively this season making them far less of a threat than powerhouse Soda Springs, who West Side faces on the road Friday, January 17. Both games begin at 7 p.m. with JV at 5:30p.m.
West Side held a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter against Marsh Valley on Jan. 10, and only trailed by two (18-20) at the half. Sadly, they could not hold on to that in the second half.
“We played very well for two and a half quarters,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “It was a very fast paced game with some good defense from both teams. I could tell the pace might affect us as game continued but the girls worked hard into the third quarter when it was if we hit a brick wall. We lost our balanced scoring that we had early and we couldn’t make a basket and we weren’t rebounding very well. This took our energy level down and we gave up shots that we were defending in the first half. They worked hard but it wasn’t enough to compete with an athletic Eagles team.”
The Eagles began to pull away in the third quarter and finished the game with a 53-29 victory over the Pirates.
Kajsia Fuller led West Side with 15 points. Kenlee Nance added seven and Madalyn Barzee five, while Natalie Lemmon chipped in two.
At home against Aberdeen on Jan. 8, the Lady Pirates took control early but couldn’t gain much of an advantage until the third quarter. West Side led 15-14, at the end of the first quarter but Aberdeen tied it 29-29, at the half.
It was the third quarter that put the Pirates over the top. They outscored Aberdeen 14-6, and then held in their highest scoring game of the season so far, winning 58-53.
“Jocie (Phillips) took control from the tip,” Sorensen said. “She saw the floor exceptionally well, making accurate and precise passes. Kenlee started the game again knocking down a three and rebounding like a machine. Kajsia boarded well and became our main weapon on offense. The defense was good from all the girls, with well-balanced scoring from the team. They answered all the scoring runs from Aberdeen with runs of their own. We had as much as a 12-point lead at times.”
Fuller led all scorers with 24 points on the night, Phillips and Barzee added 13 each, Lemmon and Nance contributed seven apiece.
“I was so proud of the girls because they have worked so hard and stayed so positive throughout the season,” said Sorensen. “They have really come together and have given themselves a chance to win over the past several games.”