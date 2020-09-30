The Lady Pirates had a successful week with wins over Soda Springs, Marsh Valley and Aberdeen. They travel to Malad today, Sep. 30 and host Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 1. Both matches begin at 7 p.m. West Side returns to Malad on Friday, Oct. 2-3 for a tournament there.
The Pirates remain undefeated in district play and have faced all but Malad to date. They are in good position to win the top seed for the district tournament.
At home on Sep. 25, West Side swept both Soda Springs and Marsh Valley. They started out against Soda Springs with a close 25-20 win in the first set and built on that, getting stronger in each set, going 25-16 and 25-11 to win the match in three. Madalyn Barzee led the team with five aces and 21 digs. Kajsia Fuller led offensively with nine kills.
Things went even better against Marsh Valley. The Pirates dominated and won 25-14, 25-6 taking the best of three match. “Our team served tough with eight aces,” said Coach Melinda Royer. “Jesse (Mariscal) led the team offensively with six kills and Madalyn Barzee led defensively with 10 digs.”
Against Aberdeen on Sept. 23 West Side won in three 25-13, 25-7, 25-8.
“The team served tough with 16 aces on the night,” said Coach Royer. “Laney Beckstead led the team with eight aces and Abby Fuller had four more. Emma Mariscal led in kills with seven. Her younger sister Jesse Mariscal was right behind her with six. Madalyn Barzee led the team defensively with 13 digs.”