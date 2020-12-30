The Lady Pirates were on the road against Grace Dec. 22, and Declo today, Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. They travel to Aberdeen on Jan. 6 for a 7 p.m. game.
In Grace, West Side opened with an eight-point quarter while Grace scored 13 for a five point advantage going into the second. The home team extended that lead to 23-17 at the half.
The Pirates cut the deficit to three in the third quarter but lost steam in the fourth and lost 39-47 in a contest very similar to their earlier matchup with the grizzlies.
“We played really close until the fourth quarter,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “Grace is much more evenly balanced on scoring. Kajsia was amazing but we need the other girls on this team who are capable of scoring to step up. We still are not aggressive enough to find the opportunities to carry us against these good teams. I really know these girls are close to figuring it out. Their defense is much improved. I see the potential and I believe it will come through soon.”
Kajsia Fuller had a fantastic game leading all scorers with 24 points from 10 baskets and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Sienna Fuller added eight points Natalie Lemmon three, and Jocie Phillips and Alaina Telford two each.