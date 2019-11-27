The Lady Pirates had a rough week with two more losses. They continued on the road with a game against Grace on Nov. 26, before the Thanksgiving break.
West Side lost to Firth on Nov. 22, 21-47 and American Falls on Nov. 20, 32-49.
“I thought the first four minutes of our game with Firth was some of our best so far,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “The intensity on defense was good causing Firth problems but we picked up some early fouls and we struggled with their press for a couple possessions and it gave them separation from us and we just lost our edge. Jocie once again made some good baskets but we are just struggling offensively. I believe these girls have great potential and we are working hard to help them realize it.”
At American Falls the Pirates got off to a slow start trailing 4-10 at the end of the first quarter. By the end of the half it was 13-23, but they were still in it. They won the third quarter outscoring American Falls 10-8, closing the gap a little, but it was all American Falls in the final frame, wining 32-49.
“We are really starting slow offensively,” Sorensen said. “We played hard creating several turnovers but we did not capitalize on them. Kajsia got the ball and went strong to the basket and was fouled but she had a struggle at the line which never happens with her. Kenlee played one of her most aggressive offensive games by going hard to the basket where she scored and was fouled. Jocie also started to look to score along with leading our offense. Madalyn created six turnovers and pulled down several rebounds with her speed and desire. In the final quarter it really slipped away but I feel the girls are working hard.”
Kajsia Fuller led the Pirates with 10 points.