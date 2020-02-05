The Lady Pirates finished out the regular season with a 64-42 road victory over Malad. They opened the 2A district tournament at home against Malad on Feb. 4. The winner of the play-in game goes on to face Soda Springs on the road Thurs., Feb. 6, and plays again Sat., Feb. 8. If they are still alive after that match, the Pirates will play on either Feb. 10 or Feb 12. All the games begin at 7 p.m.
Malad led the Pirates 13-12 at the end of the first quarter but a huge second quarter by West Side gave them a 35-23 lead at the half, which they never relinquished.
Defense was key for the Pirates, according to Coach Sorensen. “It was a close game early, but we created several turnovers in the second quarter that resulted in us pulling away. Kenlee (Nance), Kajsia (Fuller) and Natalie (Lemmon) took control of the boards which created second chance points for us. Madi (Barzee) did a great job defending their senior point guard.”
West Side continued their momentum in the third quarter outscoring the Dragons 18-6, extending their lead to 24. That was plenty to carry them through a slow down in the fourth quarter, where Malad was able to narrow the gap by two.
”Jocie (Phillips) went down with a sprained ankle, so Sienna (Fuller) had to step up to fill the gap,” Sorensen said. “Kajsia continues to be a consistent big scorer. She is very strong. Kenlee also had a good scoring night hitting timely baskets.”
Kajsia Fuller led the scoring with 27 points and nine rebounds followed by Nance with 14 points, five steals and three blocked shots. Sienna Fuller finished with eight points and seven steals, Lemmon six points and nine rebounds, Barzee four points and five steals, Shayla Love three points and Timberly Dean two.