The third seeded Lady Pirates opened the 2A District 5 basketball tournament on the road against second seed Malad on Feb. 2 and traveled to number one seed Soda Springs on Feb. 4. On Monday, Feb. 6 the Pirates hosted an elimination game against fourth seeded Bear Lake (score unavailable at press time) who eliminated Malad.
The winner plays Soda tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at a neutral site for the district title. If Soda loses, a final game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
West Side did not fare well against Soda on Feb. 4 in Soda Springs. The Cardinals jumped out to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter and nothing the Pirates did could close the gap.
The Pirates struggled offensively, scoring in only single digits every quarter. Defensively West Side worked hard and kept Soda under their season average but to no avail. In the end they lost 18-49. If the Pirates eliminate Bear Lake on Monday they will have to find a way kick up their offense to have a shot at the district title.
On Feb. 2 West Side finally found success against Malad after being swept by the Dragons in the regular season.
Malad scored first but West Side went on a 12-0 run in the first quarter for a 13-6 advantage to start the second. They maintained their lead in the second and third quarters, 25-14 at the half and 33-30 at the end of the third. the Dragons pulled together in the fourth and made a game of it but the Pirates made enough free throws down the stretch to hold them off and win it 46-38.
Natalie Lemon led the team with 15 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and three steals. Julie Jensen added nine points and Laney Beckstead seven. Letty Phillips added six points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
