The third seeded Lady Pirates opened the 2A District 5 basketball tournament on the road against second seed Malad on Feb. 2 and traveled to number one seed Soda Springs on Feb. 4. On Monday, Feb. 6 the Pirates hosted an elimination game against fourth seeded Bear Lake (score unavailable at press time) who eliminated Malad.

The winner plays Soda tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at a neutral site for the district title. If Soda loses, a final game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.


