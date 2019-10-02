The Lady Pirates play Malad and Bear Lake this week before heading to the Malad Tournament Oct. 4-5. Every game is important as they prepare for the district tournament and vie for higher seeding.
On Sept. 26, they traveled to Soda Springs to play the Cardinals and lost in four: 13-25, 14-25, 25-17, 18-25. Despite the loss, Coach Royer was pleased with how the team came back and fought hard.
“We had a rough start but picked it up in games three and four,” said Royer. “Madalyn Barzee led the team in digs with 33. Kajsia Fuller had nine kills, and Emma Mariscal was close behind her adding six. Brittyn Jensen came off the bench and played an outstanding game, adding nine points serving, five kills, and 10 digs. It was an exciting game with many long rallies. I am proud of the way they pulled together.”
Their first district win came on Sept. 25, at home, against Aberdeen. They swept the Tigers, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12. Outside hitter Jesse Mariscal led the Pirates with 10 kills. Libero Madalyn Barzee had a team-best 16 digs.
“The girls played well as a team and worked at keeping their level of play up,” said Coach Melinda Royer.