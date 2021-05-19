The Lady Pirates went two and out at the 2A District 5 softball tournament last week ending their season. They faced Malad in the opening round and Soda Springs in an elimination game the next day.
In Malad on May 10, West Side trailed just 0-2 at the top of the fourth inning against Malad, with good pitching and defense but they just couldn’t get their bats going.
Undefeated Malad added three more in the bottom of the fourth and six in the fifth inning to win it 11-0 in five innings.
The Pirates traveled back to Malad on May 11, to play Soda Springs, a team they split with in the regular season.
They kept the game within reach, limiting the Cardinals to four runs, but plated just one of their own for a 1-4 loss.
The loss ended the season for West Side’s young softball team. While it was not the outcome they were hoping for, they will carry forward the experience gained this season and come back that much stronger next year.