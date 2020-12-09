The Lady Pirates had two home games scheduled last week but the first with Marsh Valley was canceled. West Side hopes to reschedule it for another date. They faced American Falls on Dec. 4 and lost 53-40.
The girls play their first conference game on Friday, Dec. 11, against Bear Lake, and travel to Soda Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Though they came back multiple times to narrow the deficit and stay in the game, the Pirates didn’t have an answer for McKenzie Long and Emma Barclay who combined for 41 points.
A slow start put West Side behind, 8-17, at the end of the first quarter but they limited American Falls to just seven in the second
Trailing 16-24 at the half, the Pirates came out strong in the third and closed the gap to 26-28 with four minutes left in the quarter. The Beavers responded with a defensive surge that shut down West Side and they converted on the other end for a 31-38 lead going into the fourth.
Undaunted the Pirates continued to battle and held AF scoreless for the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter but couldn’t capitalize offensively. West Side never got closer than five before the Beavers opened it up again for the 53-40 win.
“It was an exciting game,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “It was full of runs and comebacks. One of the best games that we have played this year except for the missed shots. The girls played hard and well enough to have won. American Falls was unreal from beyond the arc.” The Beavers racked up 18 points from distance.
“My heart is just breaking for these girls,” said Sorensen who felt no small responsibility for the loss. “They want a win so bad and are working so hard but we are just coming up short. I know it’s going to come together soon. They are starting to gel and I am beginning to figure out the rotation. I can still improve a ton there.”
Kajsia Fuller led the team with 19 points and was recognized by Sorensen for her “effort on both ends of the court. She is a leader in every sense of the word.” Sienna Fuller added eight, Natalie Lemmon five, Jocie Phillips four and Madalyn Barzee and Letti Phillips two each.