Coach MeLinda Royer is not worried about the district tournament, but knows her team can’t relax. As the defending state champions they have a big target on their back pushing other teams to play their best.
The Lady Pirates host the second round of the 2A District 5 volleyball tournament tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 20, after defeating Aberdeen in match 1 of the first round last week. They face Bear Lake at 6 p.m. and if they win, will advance to the title match on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. If the winner of the match has no losses they are the district champions. A loss sends them to loser out match 7 at 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, where the winner moves on to Thursday’s title round.
“We are looking forward to playing Bear Lake on Wednesday. There will be a lot of competition and challenge from Bear Lake and Malad. They are both very good teams as they are ranked at #7 and #8 in the state. We are trying to stay focused and are determined to bring our best game.”
In the opening match against Aberdeen on Oct. 16, the Lady Pirates prevailed in three: 25-4, 25-10 and 25-8. They did not leave any openings for Aberdeen to take advantage for a comeback.
“The girls played tough and kept their intensity levels up through the entire match,” said Coach Royer. “As a team, we served at 92%, had 35 kills, 6 blocks, and 38 digs. Over all they played well!”
The Lady Pirates also beat Aberdeen on Oct. 14, in three 25-8, 25-7 and 25-6 for a season sweep of the Tigers, and capping off WS's senior night with another district title.
West Side honored four seniors, Madlyn Barzee, Jesse Mariscal, Marissa Clawson and Brittyn Jensen, and their parents before the match as well as the two seniors on the opposing team.