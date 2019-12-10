Though West Side has yet to win a game, none of their opponents so far have been conference teams. The Lady Pirates begin playing district opponents this week with a road game with Bear Lake on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., and they host Marsh Valley the following evening also at 7 p.m. With only a five-team district, each conference game is crucial to good seeding in the district tournament.
At home on Dec. 7, the Pirates faced off against American Falls and really stuck with them for most of the game. The loss of Kenley Nance to fouls in the third quarter was the turning point in the game. Though they made a valiant effort to close a six-point gap in the final minutes of the game West Side ran out of time and lost 39-43.
“This was the first game all year where I felt we stayed focused for close to the whole game,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “It was our best defensive effort of the year and I was pleased with so many of the things the girls fixed from the previous game. We moved on defense and attacked them on offense. It was a very strong team performance. This is a game that we can build on as we continue through this season.”
West Side trailed 9-10 at the end of the first quarter. They led often in the second quarter but American Falls pulled ahead in the final minutes of the half taking a 18-17 point lead to the locker room.
After the break Nance returned to the floor but quickly picked up two more fouls sending her back to the bench for a good five minutes into the half. The Beavers made the most of her absence and widened their lead to 32-27 to start the fourth. Trailing by nine with six minutes to go the Pirates got to within four but no closer.
Kajsia Fuller led the team with 14 points followed by Nance with eight. Jocie Phillips and Chole Keller added six each including a three by Keller that kept them in the game in the final frame. Madalyn Barzee contributed her three points in the second half and Natalie Lemmon put in two.
The American Falls fans made their presence known cheering on their team but West Side fans were just as vocal adding to the intensity and excitement of the game.
“We really appreciated the student body that was there,” Sorensen said. “They were so supportive and vocal to encourage the girls. It really made a difference.”
Against Rich, Utah on Dec. 5, the Pirates did not fare as well. West Side fell behind 4-16 in the first quarter and never recovered. A similar third quarter led to a 56-30 loss.
The bright spots were in the second and fourth quarters where they were really able to compete with the Utah team.
“We struggled containing the front court at Rich,” Sorensen said. “We were slow in protecting the basket. It was a hard learning experience for us. Timberly Dean is being asked to guard our opponents’ best players and she is working real hard to be able to do this. Madalyn Barzee showed no quit as she continues to disrupt things for the other team. We still have lots to improve on but the girls are remaining positive and striving to be better.”
Fuller led with 12 points, Barzee added six, Lemmon four and Dean, Shayla Love, Alaina Telford and Patryce Eldridge had two apiece.