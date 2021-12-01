The West Side girls notched two wins before the Thanksgiving break. The basketball team will play North Fremont at home tonight, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and the boys team will play right after at 7:30 p.m. The girls travel to Rich on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and return home for a rematch with Marsh Valley on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
JV plays at 4:30 on Dec. 1, 5:30 on Dec. 2 with freshmen at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 with freshmen at 4:30 p.m.
A good start helped propel the Lady Pirates to a 44-30 victory over Firth on the road Nov. 23.
“I was very proud of my team starting off strong,” said Coach Bridgett Checketts. “That was our goal is to start the game with intensity.”
A 25-8 lead at the half was key to the win as Firth put together a strong second half and made a game of it. West Side struggled in the third quarter and was outscored 13-2 by the Cougars making it 27-21 going into the fourth.
The Pirates regrouped and shut down the Cougar run with 17 points in the final frame while limiting Firth to nine.
“Everyone is stepping up and taking shots. We are small in size but it makes us realize we have to play harder on defense,” said Checketts. “Our defensive effort was working well together.”
Julia Jensen led all scorers with 17 points, Aubrie Barzee added 11, Laney Beckstead seven, Lettie Phillips four, Jocie Phillips three and Timberly Dean two.
The Lady Pirates got off to a poor start against a young Grace team on Nov. 19 scoring just five points in the first quarter and allowing the Grizzlies to score 14.
Playing without the long reach and strong presence in the paint of Natalie Lemmon, West Side had some adjusting to do.
They began to see some success by the end of the first half where they cut the deficit to 12-22. Better defense helped get the offense rolling.
“We just were unsure of ourselves in the first quarter and played timid,” said Coach Checketts. “We started to calm down and play with more confidence.”
The Pirates came out on fire after the break and chipped away at the Grace lead until they tied it up 24-24 by the end of the third quarter. Their defense held Grace to just two points in the entire quarter and nine in the half.
“We talked about a few things we needed to correct at half time and I felt like we really made those adjustments,” Checketts said. “The girls worked hard on defense as a team so then we were able to have more confidence on offense and things really came together for us.”
West Side missed the height of Lemmon on the floor but the smaller line-up had no fear going to the hoop or skying for rebounds against the much taller Grizzlies.
That grit made Grace pay in fouls, points and turnovers as the Pirates gave it everything they had and it paid off. A sixteen-point fourth quarter gave the Pirates what they needed to take the lead and finish with a 40-31 win.
“I was really proud of the team,” Checketts said. “Everyone that played was able to score and contribute with rebounds where we were not big in size. The second half of the game was just fun to see them play together. Not only did they start to trust themselves but also their teammates.”
Jocie Phillips led West Side in scoring with 10 points followed by Lettie Phillips and Beckstead with seven each. Beckstead also added five rebounds. Dean and Barzee added six points each, Jensen three and Tommi Henderson one.
Barzee led the team on the boards with seven rebounds and six steals. Jensen was right behind her with six boards.
“Aubrie really brought the intensity when she was in,” said Checketts. “She brought the spark and determination we needed.”
The Pirates hope to have Lemmon recovered from sprained ankles soon and look forward to adding Sienna Fuller to the mix sometime this month when her knee injury heals.