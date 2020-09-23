West Side High’s girls had a great showing at home last week and travel to the Bear Lake Invite on Friday, Sept. 25. Their season is going strong so far and they are hoping nothing will disrupt their efforts as they strive for state.
The girls put together a stellar performance on their home course Sept. 17. Pocatello took the first place slot with 28 points, followed by Soda Springs at 73. West Side finished just one point behind the always competitive Lady Cardinals with 74.
“I’ve been coaching for seven years and we have never finished within one point of Soda Springs,” said Coach Stacey Olsen.
With their third place score, the Lady Pirates finished ahead of district competitors Bear Lake (77) and Malad (129). Grace came in sixth at 169.
“The girls realize they have a tough battle still in front of them but were greatly encouraged by their performance at this meet,” Olsen said.
“The Lady Pirates were once again led by freshman Aubrie Barzee who took the lead from the start and then pushed the pace finishing in 1st place with a 19:58.”
“Also, having a fantastic meet was senior, Ashlyn Willis. She was able to get out in the front pack early in the race and finished in a very impressive 3rd place finishing ahead of Elise Kelsey from Bear Lake. She ran a 20:59.”
“Keziah Westover ran a 22:37 which was over a 30 second personal record. She was followed closely by returning sophomore, Eliza Olson who finished with a 23:05. Sadie Waite completed the varsity roster with a time of 24:37. These runners bring consistency, strength, and stability to the team,” said Olsen.