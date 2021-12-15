The Lady Pirates won both their basketball games last week improving to 6-2 on the season. They host Malad (0-9) on Wednesday, Dec. 15 for their first conference game of the season followed by Soda Springs (1-4) on Friday, Dec. 17. Both begin at 7:30 p.m. with JV at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 18 West Side has another shot at Rich, this time at home at 4 p.m. JV play at 2:30 p.m. and freshmen at 1 p.m. The varsity team lost to Rich 28-31 on Dec. 2 and hope to avenge that loss this time around. Tuesday, Dec. 21 the Pirates will be on the road playing Grace at 7 p.m., JV at 5:30 p.m.
At home on Dec. 11 the West Side girls did not get the start they were hoping for. Firth opened up a 9-0 lead before the Pirates responded and closed the gap to three ending the first quarter 6-9.
“We started the game off rough and had to slowly dig ourselves out of a 0-9 hole at the beginning of the first quarter,” Checketts said.
The momentum they gained at the end of the first quarter served them well in the second where 22 points gave them a comfortable 28-19 lead at the half. A lapse in the third quarter allowed Firth to catch the Pirates and make it a two point game but midway through the fourth West Side picked it up again and finished strong for a 55-45 victory.
Sienna Fuller led the scoring with 20 points followed by Natalie Lemmon added 12 and Aubrie Barzee 10.
“It was not our best night but we were able to work hard and pull off a win!” Checketts said.
When asked about having both Lemmon and Fuller back on the court Checketts responded. “It is great to have them back! Everyone has an impact on our team. I think the team has done well working them back in and playing together.”
On the road Dec. 9, the Lady Pirates clamped down on defense and took the lead 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. West Side held a 28-15 advantage at the half and won the contest 53-32.
Natalie Lemmon led the team with 22 points followed by Sienna Fuller with 16.
“My team worked hard to play together,” said Coach Bridgett Checketts. “The game was fun and we moved the ball well together as a team.”