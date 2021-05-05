The Lady Pirates finish the regular season with games against Bear Lake and Soda Springs this week. They travel to Bear Lake today, May 5, to play at 3:30 p.m. and host Soda Springs on Friday, May 7, at 4 p.m. for senior night. Both are conference games.
The girls had just one game last week, in Soda Springs on April 28. West Side got off to a good start plating three runs in the top of the first inning. Brinley Tripp had two hits and scored a run and Sara Pederson hit a two-run triple.
The Cardinals tied it up 3-3 in the bottom of the inning and went on to win it 11-3 as West Side’s bats went quiet the rest of the game and their defense was unable to stop Soda from scoring. The Pirates had six hits compared to Soda’s nine and recorded five errors.