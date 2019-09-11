The Lady Pirates have been playing some great volleyball with wins over Grace, Bear River and Logan. They will be in Preston for a tri-match with Marsh Valley and Preston on Saturday, Sep. 14 at 10 a.m. and host Bear Lake Wednesday, Sep. 18 at 7:00 p.m.
West Side traveled to Logan on Sep. 5 where they won in five 23-25, 13-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-13. “It was a very interesting game. We lost the first two sets to come back and win the next three. We played a tough game and the girls stayed mentally strong throughout the game,” said Coach Melinda Royer.
Sep 4 the Lady Pirates faced off against Grace and won in three 20-25, 25-16, 15-12 and Aug. 29 they defeated Bear River in five games: 27-25, 25-12, 22-25, 24-26, 15-10.