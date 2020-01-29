Lady Pirates prepare for district tourney

The Lady Pirates play one last game on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. in Malad before the district tournament. As fourth seed they then host a play-in game on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. against Malad. The winner of that game will open the first round of the district tournament against Soda Springs on Thursday, Feb. 6. The return of Sienna Fuller will be a boost to the team going into the post season.
West Side has been playing some very good basketball and battling hard challenging teams they struggled against earlier in the season. Though they lost both home games last week they were close right up till the end.
West Side honored their seniors on Jan. 25 — Shayla Love, Patryce Eldridge, Kenlee Nance, Seina Shimaburkuro and Christina Tripp — before the game with Aberdeen.
The contest started well for the Pirates but Aberdeen came back and tied things up 11-11, by the end of the first quarter.
“I believe my seniors stepped up and started us out very strong,” said Coach Sorensen. “As the game commenced, I felt we were on target with things going as planned until the end of first quarter when we gave up some inside baskets.”
In the second quarter West Side was just a step behind the Tigers and trailed 21-22, at the half.
Though they battled hard in the third quarter and created opportunities, the Pirates went cold and Aberdeen surged ahead 36-29. The physicality of the game got to the Pirates and both teams were in the bonus by the end of the quarter.
Some nice plays down the stretch kept West Side in the game but Aberdeen made just enough foul shots to keep the game out of reach. Down 13 with just over a minute to play the Pirates cut the deficit to nine but the Tigers hit one more in the last seconds to finish 51-40.
Kajsia Fuller led the team with 11 followed by Madalyn Barzee with nine, Jocie Phillips eight, Sienna Fuller seven, Kenlee Nance three and Natalie Lemmon two.
West Side nearly had Bear Lake at home on Jan. 23, but foul trouble hurt their chances in the end. Both Kenlee Nance and Jocie Phillips fouled out in the fourth quarter while Kajsia and Timberly Dean were playing with four fouls each.
Kajsia had a career high night of 30 points but the Bears came from behind to win it 51-46 down the stretch after trailing 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.
West Side led 24-16 at the half but were unable to stop the Bear offense in the second half, in part due to the fouls making them less aggressive defensivly.
“It is amazing how well the girls are doing,” said Sorensen. “Kajsia was amazing! Foul trouble hurt us as the game continued but I am so proud of the girls who stepped up at those times and continued to work hard. Madi held their best player to one point in the first half. Unfortunately, she came alive in the second. All the girls have really bought into our defensive scheme. The girls playing on the JV have come a long way also. It is just a great pleasure to have the opportunity to work with such an amazing group of girls!”
Phiillips added four to the scoreboard. Nance, and Bailey Aston contributed three each and Barzee, Dean and Lemmon two apiece.