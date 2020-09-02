The West Side girls had a great first outing at the Terry Jones cross country invite on Aug. 27. They are scheduled to compete in the Top of Utah meet at Weber County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 4.
“Despite the fierce heat, the Lady Pirates secured a third place finish behind district competitor Bear Lake, and the always competitive local team, Preston,” said Coach Stacey Olsen of the Terry Jones Invitational.
“Aubrie Barzee led the Pirates with an impressive time of 20:28 making West Side history by being the first freshman to finish in first place, inching out Bear Lake competitor Elsie Kelsey. Also, medaling for the lady Pirates was senior Ashlyn Willis, finishing seventh with a respectable 21:59.”
Completing the varsity team, and also putting forth strong races, were Keziah Westover 24:55, Eliza Olson 26:18 and Sadie Waite 26:20. The team scores are as follows:
Preston won the meet with 44 points, Bear Lake was second at 73, West Side third with 97, Raft River fourth at 104, Malad fifth with 110, Rockland sixth at 123, and Ririe seventh with 138.