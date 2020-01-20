The Lady Pirates have just three games left before the district tournament and are currently seeded third. The girls will be at home this week with games on Thursday and Saturday. The Pirates host number two Bear Lake on Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. and face Aberdeen on Jan. 25, for senior night at 7 p.m. Aberdeen will be looking to avenge their earlier loss and improve their position while a win against Bear Lake would be an exciting upset.
On the road against district powerhouse Soda Springs, the Pirates struggled from the get-go. Trailing by 26-6 in the first quarter and 41-15 at the half, decimated West Side’s newly found confidence and they never recovered.
“Soda was a very difficult game,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “I feel we were just a bit intimidated by falling behind early, thanks to some tremendous shooting from one of Soda’s players. From then on we were playing in a hole and became discouraged. We never really got into a rhythm on offense. Kenlee and Kajsia carried the bulk of our scoring. We hopefully have learned from this game and will be better because of this experience. Defensively we were a step slow and we will do better.”
Kajsia Fuller led the team with 13 points followed by Kenlee Nance with 12. Bailey Aston added three, Timberly Dean two and Patryce Eldridge one.
West Side defeated Malad 61-39 at home on Jan. 15.
“Malad was a good game for us,” Sorensen said. “We were able to go deep into our rotation. We had 10 girls contribute on offense. Kenlee has been shooting the ball well lately and she continued in this game. Jocie and Kajsia were right behind her. We had a great second half of output. Madi ignited our defense and was all over. So proud of all the girls and how far they have come.“