The Lady Pirates are off to a good start as they opened conference play with a win over Bear Lake and went on to beat Preston in a non-conference match at home. They travel to Aberdeen today, Wednesday, Sept. 23, and host Soda Springs on Thursday, Sept. 24. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
West Side won in five over Preston on Sept. 19: 25-27, 25-21, 21-25, 29-27 and 16-11. Leading in kills was Jesse Mariscal with 15, Sydnie Thain had an amazing night with 12 kills, and Emma Mariscal added 10. Laney Beckstead worked hard to earn 66 assists. Madalyn Barzee led the team with 33 digs, and Jesse Mariscal added 19 defensive digs.
“I couldn’t be prouder of how the girls worked together all night and continue to battle,” said Coach Melinda Royer of the close sets.
All but the final set were within four points at the end and two went beyond the usual 25 points.
The Lady Pirates picked up their first district win in four on Sept. 16, on the road, against Bear Lake: 16-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16.
Jesse Mariscal led the team with 13 kills and Abby Fuller added six more. Madalyn Barzee led the team with 31 digs defensively and Jesse Mariscal added 12. Sydnie Thain, Emma Mariscal, and Kajsia Fuller worked together to put up multiple blocks.
“This is our first district game and it was nice to get a win,” exclaimed Royer.