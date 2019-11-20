The Lady Pirates scored 34 points in each of their two games so far but it wasn’t enough to win against Grace or Rockland. West Side spends the next week on the road with a game at American Falls on Wed., Nov. 20, Firth on Friday, Nov. 22, and Grace Tuesday, Nov. 26, all at 7 p.m. JV plays at 5:30 p.m. except at American Falls where they will start at 6 p.m.
“We are giving up too many first quarter points,” said Coach Bob Sorensen of the losses. “We need to be better defensively and work harder on the boards.”
At home against Rockland on Nov. 16, the Pirates more than doubled their score at the half in the third quarter but the hole was too deep for them to recover. They finshed with a 34-57 loss to the non-conference team but had some good things happening, with some nice steals above the key and 10 points by Timberly Dean, who led the team in scoring. Patryce Eldredge played just a few minutes in the second half before leaving the floor with an ankle injury.
“The girls are working hard to get better and we are still trying to figure out our strengths,” Sorensen said. “Jocie and Timberly created some turnovers against Rockland but we had way too many turnovers on our side of the court.”
On Nov. 15, the Pirates played Grace and lost 34-50. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 19-4 lead which proved to be more than the Pirates could overcome.
Kajsia Fuller led the team with 15 points, nine of which were in the fourth quarter. Without the first quarter deficit the Pirates nearly matched Grace in scoring with just a one-point difference when the final buzzer rang.
“Patryce Eldredge came off the bench against Grace and really gave us a boost,” said Sorensen. “Kajsia got some key baskets to help close the gap against Grace.”